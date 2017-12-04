× Reports: Arkansas To Hire Hunter Yurachek As Athletic Director

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – According to the Associated Press, Houston athletic director Hunter Yurachek will accept the vacant athletic director job at Arkansas.

Yuracheck has been with Houston since the spring of 2015 and he oversaw the search of a new football coach that landed Major Applewhite as the Cougars head coach. He had been with the school since 2014. Yuracheck had signed a five-year deal with Houston in January of this year.

There’s been no official announcement from the University of Arkansas.

Arkansas has been without a director of athletics since Nov. 15 when the school fired Jeff Long after nearly a decade on the job.

Prior to his time with the Cougars, Yurachek was the athletics director at Coastal Carolina for four years.

The University of Arkansas Board Of Trustees met in Little Rock on Monday morning in an executive session but said that no votes were taken.

Footballscoop.com first reported the hire.

Arkansas is still searching for a new football coach after Bret Bielema was fired following a 4-8 season in 2017.

Sources confirmed to 5NEWS late last week that Tulsa Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg would take the position.