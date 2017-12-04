× Rogers Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Friday (Dec. 1) to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Valente Carrillo-Urias, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Carrillo-Urias was arrested Feb. 23 after a joint investigation between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Rogers Police Department identified Carillo-Urias as a drug trafficker in the area, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

During an interview with investigators, Carrill-Urias admitted to keeping about eight ounces of methamphetamine inside his home in a bathroom drawer. He also told police he had “a couple pounds” of marijuana in a bedroom closet.

Investigators later found about half a pound of methamphetamine at Carrillo-Urias’ home.

A federal grand jury indicted Carrillo-Urias in April and he pleaded guilty in July.

Assistant U.S. attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case.