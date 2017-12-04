Unveiling New Holiday Express Train & Opening Night For Lights At Creekmore Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The countdown is over! Creekmore Park is finally turning on their Christmas lights for the season and they're also revealing their new Holiday Express Train Monday night (Dec. 4).

The city is expecting thousands to come see the animated lights at Creekmore Park. There are more than 60 displays for people to check out. "Kids can visit Santa and write letters to him and they will have a mailbox you can put it in," said Sara Deuster, Deputy Coordinator for the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department.

The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department will also be revealing their new Holiday Express Train. According to Deuster, "We're excited to reveal the new train and it's something that the citizens are really going to like."

The train is a replica of the No. 999 steam engine that stopped working more than a year ago. The new train will be able to seat 20 passengers and will also be wheelchair accessible. On Monday night, the first 500 riders will get free tickets to ride the train.

The lights will be turned on at 5:15 p.m. then the new train will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. The city will also be serving free hot chocolate and popcorn.

The Holiday Express Train will continue to run for the rest of the holiday season, Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.