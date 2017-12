× WATCH: Mild Morning, Strong Storms Tonight

Unusually warm weather will kick off Monday before strong storms sweep through Monday evening. I don’t expect widespread severe storms but some gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour for NWA.

Hour-by-hour for the River Valley.

Overall, rainfall amounts this evening will be less than 1 inch.

After the storms blow through tonight much colder weather will move it by Tuesday morning with lows dropping into the 30s.