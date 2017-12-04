WATCH: Severe Storms Expected This Evening

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk for western Arkansas from “Marginal” to “Slight”.
Here is a detailed look at the timing and threat from the storms this evening from Meteorologist Matt Standridge
The severe threat still remains fairly low, but we may see the storms produce a bit more gusty winds and some hail, especially as they move into Washington County and Crawford County where the storms will feed into a bit more energy from warmer temperatures and more moisture. The tornado chance is LOW.
This is a breakdown of what you can expect today.
EARLY AFTERNOON: Warm air pushing north, with a chance for a light shower or sprinkle.
LATE AFTERNOON 4-5PM: The majority of the storms should start to fire in NW Arkansas and push their way south.
EVENING 6-8PM: Storms will start to leave NW Arkansas and arrive into the River Valley.
LATE EVENING 7-8PM: Storms should be completely out of NW Arkansas and continue moving south.
OVERNIGHT: Colder air will arrive overnight, dropping temperatures quickly.
-Joe and Matt