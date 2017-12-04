WATCH: Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Posted 12:04 pm, December 4, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:47PM, December 4, 2017

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk for western Arkansas from “Marginal” to “Slight”.

Here is a detailed look at the timing and threat from the storms this evening from Meteorologist Matt Standridge

The severe threat still remains fairly low, but we may see the storms produce a bit more gusty winds and some hail, especially as they move into Washington County and Crawford County where the storms will feed into a bit more energy from warmer temperatures and more moisture.  The tornado chance is LOW.

This is a breakdown of what you can expect today.

EARLY AFTERNOON:  Warm air pushing north, with a chance for a light shower or sprinkle.

LATE AFTERNOON 4-5PM:  The majority of the storms should start to fire in NW Arkansas and push their way south.

EVENING 6-8PM:  Storms will start to leave NW Arkansas and arrive into the River Valley.

LATE EVENING 7-8PM:  Storms should be completely out of NW Arkansas and continue moving south.

OVERNIGHT:  Colder air will arrive overnight, dropping temperatures quickly.

 

-Joe and Matt