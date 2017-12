Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers said a life of working on the farm gave ancient women stronger bones than women today.

Scientists discovered the arm bones of women who lived more than 7,000 years ago were up to 30% stronger than modern women.

However, strength varied depending on if the modern woman was an elite athlete or a typical university student.

Study authors said this is the first study to compare pre-historic female bones to those of women today and it shows how our bodies adapt to living.