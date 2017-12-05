× Clemson Assistant Troy Elliott Wins Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Tony Elliott, Clemson University’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, has won the 2017 Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award honors college football’s top assistant coach. The award was established in 1996 to recognize legendary head football Coach Frank Broyles.

Coach Broyles had a track record of producing some of the most successful assistant coaches in college football history.

Other finalists included Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, Central Florida offensive coordinator Tory Walters and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Last year’s Broyles Award winner was Brent Venables, defensive coordinator for Clemson.