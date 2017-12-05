Expect Freezing Lows Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air continues to filter in from the north with temperatures falling into the 30s tonight into Wednesday morning.

The only thing preventing temperatures from a full blown collapse will be the cloud cover. On Wednesday night into Thursday, most of the clouds should be clear of the area with calm winds and that should allow even colder temperatures to materialize by Thursday morning when some spots in the Ozarks could fall into the teens while most of us experience widespread 20s.

Yet another reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive on Friday with below normal temperatures likely continuing into the weekend.

-Garrett