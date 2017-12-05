A few flurries fell across NW Arkansas earlier today, but it was completely different story for the area 4 years ago. Half a foot of snow fell across both NW Arkansas and the River Valley after a rare December snow event slammed into the region.
Four Years Ago Today: Arkansas Slammed by Major Snowstorm
-
Check the Webb: First Fall Frost Possible
-
Garrett’s Blog: Raw Afternoon; Chilly Night Ahead!
-
There’s a Chill in the Air Today
-
5NEWS Weather: Wednesday Rain Update
-
Thanksgiving Travel And Road Forecast
-
-
Halloween Night Rain Forecast
-
Record Highs Broken
-
5NEWS Weather: Colder, Rain To Start Tuesday
-
Fall Colors With SKY5 Drone
-
5NEWS Weather: Scattered Showers This Evening
-
-
Today’s Hail
-
Tracking Severe Thunderstorms
-
Weather: The Next 10 Days