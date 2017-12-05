× Hogs Rush Past Colorado State After Slow Start

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Saturday’s lopsided loss at Houston was supposed to be a wake up call for Arkansas. After four minutes of action against Colorado State on Tuesday, the Razorbacks woke up.

The Rams raced out to an early 13-2 lead but Arkansas scored 19 straight points and then ran Colorado State out of Bud Walton Arena as the Razorbacks posted a 92-66 blowout win.

Arkansas faces their toughest, home non-conference opponent of the season on Saturday as No. 14 Minnesota comes to Fayetteville.

Senior guards Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford started slow but the combination of freshman Daniel Gafford and sophomore C.J. Jones picked up the slack. The pair finished with 33 points while Barford heated up late and finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Colorado State was led by Prentiss Nixon as he poured in 31 points on 8-of-13 shooting plus he finished 10-of-11 from the foul line.

The Razorbacks finished the game shooting 52 percent from the field (35-of-67) and scored 16 points on the fast break. Arkansas was held scoreless in transition in last weekend’s loss at Houston. Colorado State committed 19 turnovers which resulted in 27 points for the Hogs.