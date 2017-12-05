× Homeless Man Who Gave Away His Last $20 Buys Home Thanks To Fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) — A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. says on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend. The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas. She didn’t have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you.

“We would like to thank everyone who had a part of this amazing ride we’ve been on for the last few days. Your kind words, donations and help getting the word out meant the world to Mark, Johnny and myself. This would’ve never happened [without] all of you,” McClure wrote on GoFundMe.

Bobbitt says he’s donating some of his money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran.