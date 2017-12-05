Local Deputy Shot When Dispatched To Service Call
SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A county deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call.
The deputy, whom the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify, was shot after being dispatched to a residence about 6 p.m. for a domestic-related call at a home on Imogene Road in the Nella Community.
The deputy sustained injuries, was treated at a local hospital, and has since been released.
As of yet, a suspect not been arrested.
