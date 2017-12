× One Person Dead After Motorcycle Vs. Car Accident In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle versus car accident in Fayetteville, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

All lanes of Joyce Blvd. are blocked near the intersection of Millennium Drive due to the accident, according to Fayetteville dispatch.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.