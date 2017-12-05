× Revenue, Ticket Sales Rise At Walmart AMP From 2016 Season

ROGERS (KFSM) — Top-line revenue at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) for the 2017 season is projected to rise 4.2% to $11.904 million.

Arkansas Talk Business & Politics reports revenue has more than doubled since 2014, increasing to $5.850 million.

Top-line revenue includes ticket revenue, sponsorships, concessions, merchandise, fees and venue rentals.

In 2017, total events hosted at the $12 million venue, which has a capacity of more than 9,500 people, increased by one to 32 events, from the previous season. In 2014, the AMP had 23 events.

The number of concerts increased by two to 22 concerts, and the top three concerts in terms of ticket sales were Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows, Zac Brown Band and Lady Antebellum.

The previous two concerts were sellout shows, down from nine in 2016. In 2014, the venue hosted 15 concerts, and two were sellouts.

Ticket sales increased 1.8% to 141,000 in 2017, from 138,500 in the previous season. Since 2014, ticket sales have risen 80% from 78,500.

“It was a strong season, and all of our concerts were well attended,” said Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart AMP. “We brought in a variety of artists, but we also included several returning artists to the venue. That mix of artists resulted in strong, consistent ticket sales this year.”

Total attendance fell 13% to 154,200, from 176,300 in 2016. Since 2014, attendance has risen 40% from 110,000.

“Concert attendance can be cyclical from year to year,” Crowne said. “Days of the week can affect attendance as well. All in all it was a great season.”

In February 2014, Wal-Mart Stores was named title sponsor for the venue after donating $2.5 million.

Revenue from the venue at 5079 Northgate Road in Rogers pays for outreach and programs at the Walton Arts Center.