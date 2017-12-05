× State’s Oldest Business Hangs Shingle In Fayetteville

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas legal heavyweight Rose Law Firm has entered the Northwest Arkansas market.

Fayetteville attorneys Mark M. Henry and Adam Hopkins of the Henry Law Firm have joined Rose Law Firm, effective immediately, according to Arkansas Talk Business & Politics.

The addition will bolster Rose Law Firm’s intellectual property practice and related litigation.

It also establishes a Rose Law Firm presence in Fayetteville, at 240 N. Block St.

“We are excited about creating one of the largest intellectual property practice groups in the Mid-South region,” Rose Law Firm CEO Craig S. Lair said in a statement.

“Many of our clients are fast recognizing the importance of e-commerce to tomorrow’s business models, and Mark and his firm have a proven record, including the protection of computer software and other intellectual property.”

Henry, a Fayetteville native, started his law firm in 1998. He has been in Fayetteville for about 15 years. His client roster includes several computer code companies, and vendors doing business with Wal-Mart Stores. His practice also deals with agriculture-related issues for university scientists across the nation.

This past April, Henry and Hopkins won a $12.4 million verdict in a computer code trade secret case against Wal-Mart Stores. The two-week jury trial took place in Fayetteville.

Henry and Hopkins are both graduates of the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Founded in 1820 before Arkansas statehood (1836), Rose Law Firm is the oldest business of any kind in the state, and the oldest law firm west of the Mississippi River.