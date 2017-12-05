× Second Arrest Made In Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested a second Forrest City man linked to a November shooting that injured one person after an attempted robbery on North Chickadee Avenue.

Tyrice Bradley, 28, was arrested Monday (Dec. 4) in connection with accomplice to first-degree battery; accomplice to aggravated robbery; two counts of accomplice to aggravated assault; and engaging in violent group activity — all felonies.

Police found texts messages from Bradley linking him to the area on the night of the attempted robbery, according to a probable case affidavit.

Bradley was being held Tuesday (Dec. 5) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 13 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Police were called 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 9 to North Chicakdee Avenue and West Bluebird Street for reports of a shooting and found Paris Barton at the scene.

Two witnesses identified Barton — also of Forrest City — as one of three black men who ran at the victims before one of the them fired a gun, hitting a man in the leg.

The man has been treated and released from Washington Regional Medical Center, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

The victims told police they’d texted photos of large sums of money to a woman hoping to get her to spend time with them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman led them to North Chickadee Avenue, where she tried to get the victims to come inside a house, but they refused because they believed she was setting them up.

The woman had already led them to several different locations, according to the report.

While the victims waited outside, Barton approached them and asked for a cigarette before walking away.

The woman then approached the victims and Barton returned with two other men when someone fired a gun, according to the report.

Barton was arrested Nov. 10. He also faces felony charges of accomplice to first-degree battery, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.