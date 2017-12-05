× Two Children, One Adult Found Dead At Little Rock Apartment

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Little Rock police are investigating the deaths of two children and one adult at an apartment complex.

Authorities told KATV that the three people were found dead at Rosewood Apartments, located in the 6600 block of Lancaster Rd. They received the call at 2 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 5).

Police said the children, a girl and boy, were ages four and five, the youngest victims of Little Rock homicides this year.

Officers are treating the case as a triple homicide and detectives are on scene gathering information.

Authorities said there have been 53 homicide cases in Little Rock so far in 2017.