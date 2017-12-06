A Trail Of Two Cities Is The Link To Bentonville And Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Bentonville and Rogers Parks and Recreation came together to cut the ribbon on a new trail system they're calling 'The Trail of Two Cities'.

"There are very little trails on this side of Bentonville on this southwest side of Bentonville and the northeast and northwest side of Rogers," Executive Director of NWA Trailblazers Erin Rushing, said.

Spanning a little more than two miles it links the two cities with entertainment, local business options and the Razorback Greenway.

"It connects multi-family to commercial to residential," Rushing added.

Rushing also said, "Long term we could see trails going out farther than the Bentonville Community Center and wrapping around the west side of Bentonville as a bigger trail network but for now this phase is complete. While you're walking or riding along the trail you'll also spot original pieces of sculpted art and murals."