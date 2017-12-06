Dewey The Elf Raising Money For Historic Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU ( KFSM) -- Many households have the famous Christmas Elf on the Shelf watching over the kids to see if they're being naughty or nice, but now the city of Poteau is doing the same.

The city has made a replica of the popular Elf on the Shelf, and his name is Dewey, which is after the Main Street downtown.

The city is having him go around to different businesses throughout the downtown area and folks will also find him at different events. When 5NEWS stopped by, Dewey was eating a bowl full of spaghetti with candy and maple syrup on top, which is from the movie "Elf" starring Will Ferrell.

If a downtown store wants Dewey to stop by they have to pay $50. The money raised will go to the upkeep of the historic district. "The money will go towards the things that we do downtown, which includes painting the buildings and helping store owners build awnings," said Mary Parham, Director of Historic Downtown Poteau.

Dewey the Elf is also something fun for the kids to see during this time of the year. "He will hopefully bring more folks into the stores and up and down the streets," Parham said.

If you're interested in having Dewey as your Elf on the Shelf, you can contact History Downtown Poteau at (918) 647-8648.

Organizers said they hope Dewey the Elf will become a holiday tradition for the city year after year.