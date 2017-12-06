Elm Springs PD Looking For Alleged Package Thief

ELM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Elm Springs police are looking for man accused of stealing a child’s Christmas present from his mom’s porch Tuesday (Dec. 5) afternoon.

The woman’s security system captured a man removing the package from her home on Candlelight Circle about 1:19 p.m.

In the video, the man walks up to the front door and peers into the home. He then bends over and picks up the package before walking away.

The man was wearing a red hat, black or gray sweater, blue jeans and boots.

The woman told police the package contained a small tricycle for her son. She estimated it was worth about $70, according to a theft report.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Elm Springs police at 479-248-7323.

Elm Springs Police Chief Jason Hiatt said officers are following up on tips and appreciate any assistance from the public.