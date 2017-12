FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of a three to four car accident Wednesday morning (Dec. 6).

According to dispatchers, the accident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Shiloh intersection, in front of University Square.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported, however Central EMS brought out a stretcher for one of the drivers.

Traffic was moving slow as crews worked to clear the scene.