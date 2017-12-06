× Fayetteville Woman Arrested On Second Forgery Charge

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman arrested last month on forgery charges was arrested again after she told police she’d been printing fake money to “get back on her feet.”

April Stults, 26, was arrested Sunday (Dec. 3) in connection with forgery and possessing instruments of crime, both felonies.

Fayetteville police arrested Stults on Nov. 4 after investigators found counterfeiting equipment, fake bills and drug paraphernalia inside her apartment.

But police learned on Saturday (Dec. 2) that a woman had received counterfeit money from Allen Vanover, who said Stults had been printing the fake bills and could get more bills for the woman, according to Fayetteville police.

Vanover, who was carrying counterfeit $5 and $10 bills, admitted to using the fake money in Fayetteville and Springdale, according to the report. He was also arrested for forgery.

Stults admitted her involvement with counterfeiting after police went to her home on Danny Bryan Road in Prairie Grove, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police also seized a printer from the house.

Both Vanover and Stults have been released from the Washington County Detention Center after posting bonds.