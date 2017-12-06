× Florida Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Failed Marriage Proposal

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS News) — Deputies say a Florida man attempted to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend and her friend the day after she rejected his marriage proposal. The victim told police she and suspect Gordon Kovie had broken up about five years ago.

The woman told investigators that on Nov. 30, Kovie had proposed to her, and when she refused, Kovie, 48, forced a ring onto her finger, according to an arrest report. She said she later took off the ring and left it in Kovie’s car as he drove her to her parents’ home.

The next day she received a series of threatening text messages from Kovie, according to the report.

“You don’t deserve to be (expletive) love (sic) and don’t ever threaten me with the police don’t ever threaten me with the cops I will do something (expletive) crazy go ahead and try me,” one text message said, according to the report.

The victim told police that Kovie repeatedly demanded she return the ring, a dress he said he bought her and $60 to him. She said she told him the ring could be found in his car.

Police say Kovie tried to kill the woman late on the night of Dec. 1. She was in a friend’s mobile home when she and the friend say Kovie and another person approached and banged on the door.

A deputy said surveillance video from a nearby business showed Kovie returning to his car when no one answered the door. From the vehicle, Kovie could be seen on the video reaching out the driver’s side window holding a gun. The deputy said muzzle flashes could be seen as Kovie repeatedly fired at the mobile home.

Eleven spent shell casings were found outside the home. Several hit the structure and at least one bullet made it inside, hitting a refrigerator.

Kovie and a 16-year-old suspect were later arrested when Kovie’s car was found at the scene of an unrelated drug overdose.

Kovie was charged with first degree attempted murder first degree, aggravated stalking, shooting into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm. A plea has not yet been entered in the case.