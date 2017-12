Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scientists may have found one more reason to take care of your teeth and gums.

Bacteria from gum disease may increase your risk of esophageal cancer.

Researchers tracked the oral health of more than one hundred thousand Americans over a decade finding the presence of two types of bacteria linked with gum disease, may make it more likely a person will develop this cancer.

Gum disease has already been linked in numerous studies to heart disease.