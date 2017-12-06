Investigation Underway After Fire At Fayetteville Duplex

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The fire marshal is investigating after a fire broke out at a Fayetteville duplex early Wednesday morning (Dec. 6).

According to the fire department, the call came in at 12:45 a.m. on 6497 Nicole Lane.

Firefighters said one side of the duplex is occupied while the other side is not. However, crews said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The occupant of the duplex has been taken into police custody for questioning.

