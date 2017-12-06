× New Arkansas Head Football Coach Chad Morris Is A Proven Top Recruiter

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)– Chad Morris has a knack for discovering talent and developing it.

Prior to his stint at SMU, Morris made a name for himself as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. During his four season’s there he helped develop the Tigers’ offense into one of the nation’s best, while recruiting and landing now NFL star Deshaun Watson.

“Starting in my freshman year in high school he was the first coach that believed in me,” said Deshaun Watson. “He was the first one that offered me. The relationship is bigger than football and getting me on campus we are like a father son relationship.”

Morris’ recruiting impact at Clemson was more than just Watson. From 2012-15 he saw seven offensive players taken in the NFL Draft, including first round wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

His recruiting abilities did not stop at SMU. Each of Morris’ two full-year recruiting classes ranked in the top half of the AAC.

Now the star recruiter has already hit the ground running for Arkansas, offering two players in the state of Texas before he landed in Fayetteville.