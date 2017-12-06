× Police Searching For Missing Oklahoma Teen

WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — Westville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl last seen near Westville Junior and Senior High School.

Brianna Walker has been missing since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Walker, a ninth-grader, was last seen outside the school complex at Park Avenue and Pine Street.

Police don’t believe Walker is in danger but are anxious to find her.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 918-723-5101.