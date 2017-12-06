× Texas Man Caught With 10 Pounds Of Cocaine In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Texas man faces a federal drug trafficking charge after police say they caught him with more than 10 pounds of cocaine during an undercover sting operation.

Eloy Balderrama-Chavez of El Paso, Texas, was arrested Friday (Dec. 1) following a joint investigation between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Springdale Police Department.

Balderrama-Chavez, 29, faces one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to federal court documents.

Investigators worked for two months to try and secure a shipment of cocaine from Mexico to Northwest Arkansas, where they planned to intercept the drugs.

DEA agents learned of a potential delivery on Friday after Balderrama-Chavez contacted a confidential police source. The agents and Springdale detectives met Balderrama-Chavez in Springdale, where he confirmed he had the cocaine.

Police then led Balderrama-Chavez to another pre-determined location in Springdale, where they made the arrest.

DEA agents found five kilogram-sized bundles of cocaine concealed inside a speaker box in the backseat of Balderrama-Chavez’s car, according to court documents.

Balderrama-Chavez was being held without bond Wednesday (Dec. 6) at the Benton County Jail.