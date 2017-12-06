× Who Is Chad Morris? 5 Things To Know About New Razorback Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chad Morris has been named the new head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here’s five things to know about the new Head Hog.

Former Southern Methodist University Head Coach

Morris is headed to Fayetteville from Dallas, Texas where he served as the head coach at SMU since 2015. He led the Mustangs to a 14-22 record across three seasons. SMU went 3-21 prior to his arrival. The Mustangs are bowl eligible this season for the first time since 2012.

Didn’t Take The Field During His College Years

He is only one of four Division I coaches that did not play college football. The others include Mike Leach at Washington State, Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech and David Cutcliffe at Duke. He graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in statistics.

Texas Forever

Morris has spent much of his coaching career coaching high school football in Texas. He coached for 16 seasons compiling a 169-38 record at many schools across the state. Morris’ first two classes of recruits at SMU were all from Texas, making the school the only one in the country with all-Texas recruits during that time.

Offensive Powerhouse

Morris was the offensive coordinator at Clemson from 2011 to 2014, and was once tied with Gus Malzahn as the highest paid assistant in college football. He was also responsible for recruiting quarterback Deshaun Watson to Clemson. The SMU Mustangs are 40.2 points per game and more than 300 yards passing per contest under his coaching.

Former Tulsa Offensive Coordinator

Morris was the offensive coordinator at the University of Tulsa during the 2010 season. He took over on offense for the Golden Hurricanes after Gus Malzahn left Tulsa to become the offensive coordinator at Auburn.