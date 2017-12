× Crews On Scene Of Overturned Semi On 540 Near Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene of an overturned semi on 540 Thursday morning (Dec. 7).

The accident happened in Van Buren at the 2A exit toward Fort Smith. At this time, the loop is blocked off to drivers.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the rollover. Crews are working to clear the roadway.