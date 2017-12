× Fayetteville Police Investigate After Multiple Gunshots Reported

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired Wednesday night (Dec. 6).

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville PD, multiple shots were fired at Park Lake Apartments at 1753 Zion Road.

Police said there were no injuries reported, but they’re searching for the suspect after the gunman reportedly fled the scene.

