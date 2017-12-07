× Fayetteville Students Camp Out To Raise Awareness For The Homeless

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– A group of Fayetteville High School students are trading in their warm beds for boxes. Members of student council are camping outside the school for the 19th annual Homeless Vigil.

Students are accepting donations of money and non-perishable foods Thursday (Dec. 7) at 5 p.m. People are encouraged to drop off donations at the high school in the breezeway between Phases 2 & 3 on Bulldog Blvd. The students will accept donations until 11 p.m., then will spend the night outside in makeshift housing.

Student council hopes to raise $20,000 through this event. The money will go to the Fayetteville Public Schools’ Families in Transition program to help less fortunate students and their families.