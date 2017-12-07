× FBI Questions New Mexico Brothers In Death Of Border Patrol Agent

EL PASO, Texas (CBS News) — The FBI questioned two brothers from New Mexico in the death of a border patrol agent in Texas, according to federal court documents that have been sealed. Jeanette Harper, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s El Paso office, said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing into the death of agent Rogelio Martinez and serious injuries sustained by his partner.

FBI officials said previously that they were investigating the incident as a “potential assault” but they have not ruled out that the injuries could have been caused by an accident.

The search warrant and affidavit were filed Monday in New Mexico federal court and have since been sealed. In the affidavit, the investigators asking for a warrant to search a car belonging to the brothers, referred to them as “likely perpetrators of the assault.”

But, court documents show the search warrant was executed on Dec. 3, a day before the FBI doubled its reward seeking information in the case.

