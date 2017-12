× LIVE Temperatures, Waking up to Frigid Friday Cold

Morning lows will range from the low teens in NW Arkansas to the upper teens and 20s in the Greater Fort Smith area.

We will see slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon on Friday. Highs are expected to be near 39º in NW Arkansas while highs closer to 42º are expected by days end in the River Valley.