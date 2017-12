Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) -- A county attorney is in jail again, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Minks is accused of violating a protection order and driving under the influence, according to police.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Minks was arrested Thursday (Dec. 7) and remained in jail that night without bond pending a blood exam.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.