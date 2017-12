× Hindsville Woman Killed In Friday Car Accident

WESLEY (KFSM) — A Hindsville woman died Friday (Dec. 8) after an early-morning wreck near Wesley in Madison County.

Marilyn Ann Pitts, 66, died after a vehicle crossed the center line about 6:55 a.m. on Arkansas 74 and struck her vehicle, according to Arkansas State Police.

The weather was clear and road conditions were dry, according to state police.