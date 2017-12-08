× Bentonville PD Select Officer, Staff Member Of The Year

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Officer Anthony Burger and dispatcher Stormy Mechura have been chosen as officer and professional staff member of the year by the Bentonville Police Department.

“(Officer Burger) exemplifies the ideal traits of a law enforcement officer by being humble, articulate, professional and proactive in his community,” said chief Jon Simpson.

“He is known by his supervisors for asking well-thought questions and offering clear solutions.”

Simpson issued similar praise for Mechura, who garnered national recognition in August for her efforts in handling emergency calls involving an injured firefighter and an expectant mother.

“Since beginning her career … she has earned the position of a certified trainer and educates children in the proper use of 911 with the 911 for Kids program,” Simpson said.

Simpson added that Mechura’s work ethic reflects “her dedication to the citizens, police officers and firefighter for whom she serves.”

Both have worked at the department for two years and were selected by a peer voting process, according to a news release.

Burger and Mechura will be recognized for their achievements with individual awards at an upcoming department event, but no date has been scheduled.

Overstreet’s Jewelry, the Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP) of Benton County and the Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge #70 sponsored the award.