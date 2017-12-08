Christmas Parade Kicks Off In Bentonville Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- One of the largest parades in the state is happening 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) on and around the Bentonville Square.

More than 80 floats will parade down Main Street. Other festivities include "A Christmas Carol" will be performed by Theatre Squared at 10:30 a.m., Christmas Music with Rae-Cam will happen 15 minutes after, and a Chobani will be giving away free yogurt.

Also, anyone interested is encouraged to bring an unwrapped, unopened toy for a toy drive that Salvation Army is hosting. Drop off locations include Hereo's Coffee, Celebrate Magazine and on the square.

"There are a lot of kids that are in need of gifts, and I think that everybody should contribute toward that," Aaron Cash a local dad, said.

Volunteers said they're working throughout the night Friday to prepare for the big event. Find out more about there event, here.

Festivities are expected to end about 1 p.m.

5NEWS will be broadcasting the parade live on KXNW. Be sure to watch!