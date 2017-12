× Greenwood Police Searching For Missing Person

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Officers with the Greenwood Police Department are searching for a missing person.

Ronald Berg was last seen at his home in Greenwood around 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7). according to police.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, white shorts and running shoes. Police said he left the residence and hasn’t been heard from since.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Greenwood Police Department.