Local Girl Returns To Starting Lineup After Battling Rare Disease

FARMINGTON (KFSM) – A Farmington High School basketball player returned to the starting lineup Thursday (Dec. 8) after battling a rare life-threatening disease.

Sophomore Makenna Vanzant was in the hospital fighting to live and return to her team. She played her first game as starting point guard in front of her friends and family.

It’s no surprise to her mom, Monica Vanzant that Makenna is back on the court.

“She’s a fighter on the court and off the court,” Monica said.

After battling Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, she put in extra work to get back on top and reclaim her spot as starting point guard.

“To do after practice workouts, to run the bleachers to get back in shape, to do extra weights, to fight,” Monica said. “I can’t say enough about what she’s done to get back on the court.”

The rare disease caused Makenna’s kidneys to shut down and her blood pressure to sky rocket in a moments notice.

“You know, we didn’t even know if she’d make it out of the hospital, so for her four to five weeks to make it back on the court is miraculous to say the least,” Monica said.

Monica said that Makenna had an outpour of support from family and friends to keep her going during her fight.

“To have all the support we had back home, truly kept her going it, it kept us going,” Monica said.

Her coach even brought her jersey to hang at her bedside to keep her encouraged.

“Her face always lit up,” Monica said. “She’d say ‘well I play for Farmington and I gotta get through this to get back out there and lead my team.’”

Makenna’s mom, dad and younger brother were in the stands cheering her on. They said this is only the beginning for Makenna and they can’t wait to watch her finish the season strong.

Monica said the family would like to thank the community for the continued love and support for Makenna. She said without it, she doesn’t know if they would have made it.