Lowell PD Offer Pizza Party To Help Solve Burglary

LOWELL (KFSM) — Lowell police are enticing tipsters with a pizza party if their leads can help resolve a burglary at Jim’s Razorback Pizza.

Police said about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, several people let themselves into the restaurant at 326 N. Bloomington St.

One of suspects used a rock to gain entry through the front door.

In the video, a person wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants can be seen messing with what appears to be a cash register. Police said the only thing stolen was an apron.

Anyone with more information is urged to call police at 479-659-8888 or leave an anonymous tip online here.

Police say information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects could result in a free pizza party courtesy of the department.