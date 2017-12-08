× One Dead, Two Injured In Franklin County Fire

CHARLESTON (KFSM) – A woman was killed Friday morning (Dec. 8) in a fire in Charleston, according to the Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

Boen said the sheriff’s office received a report of a mobile home on fire on Highway 217 at about 7:27 a.m.

Once investigators arrived, Boen said they determined a woman died in the fire.

Boen said a man and another woman were also in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.

The man was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock and his condition is unknown at this time. The surviving woman was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Boen said they are working to notify next of kin before they release the name of the victim.

He said the trailer is a total loss, and the fire is under investigation.

This is developing story and we will update this story as we learn more information.