The Weather This Weekend

Temperatures will be slow to warm in the coming days but we've turned the corner from the coldest weather which we experienced this morning.

Saturday: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 20s under sunny skies. Highs should climb into the 40s to near 50º by the end of the day.

Sunday: With the addition of west winds, we'll see warming temperatures. The fire danger could be an issue locally given the lack of recent rainfall and abundant dead vegetation. After morning lows in the 20s, we'll see afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Some locations in SE Oklahoma could get close to 60º.

Long-range, I don't see and good chance for rain within the next 7-10 days. The next system is way out there in the long-range data and could arrive around December 18th.

Bottom line: Not as cold this weekend, lots of sunshine, fire danger returns.

-Garrett