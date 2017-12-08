× Third Man Arrested In Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a third man linked to a November shooting that injured one person after an attempted robbery on North Chickadee Avenue.

Chaucencey Boles was arrested Thursday (Dec. 7) in connection with first-degree battery; aggravated robbery; aggravated assault and engaging in violent group activity — all felonies.

Boles, 27, denied being in Fayetteville during the attempted robbery, but police found text messages between him and another suspect, Tyrice Bradley, linking them to the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bradley, 28, and Paris Barton, 27, both of Forrest City, have also been arrested on charges of accomplice to battery and aggravated assault.

Police were called 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 9 to North Chicakdee Avenue and West Bluebird Street for reports of a shooting and found Barton at the scene.

Two witnesses identified Barton as one of three black men who ran at the victims before one of the them fired a gun, hitting a man in the leg.

The man has been treated and released from Washington Regional Medical Center, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

The victims told police they’d texted photos of large sums of money to a woman hoping to get her to spend time with them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman led them to North Chickadee Avenue, where she tried to get the victims to come inside a house, but they refused because they believed she was setting them up.

The woman had already led them to several different locations, according to the report.

While the victims waited outside, Barton approached them and asked for a cigarette before walking away.

The woman then approached the victims and Barton returned with two other men when someone fired a gun, according to the report.

Boles was being held Friday (Dec. 8) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.