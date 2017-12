× Van Buren Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Donation Jar

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a donation jar.

Police said the suspect went into the Dollar General on Kibler Road Wednesday (Dec. 6) and stole a Toys for Tots donation jar.

If you have any information, call the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 471-5095.