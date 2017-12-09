× Hot Springs Triple-Homicide Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A Hot Springs man accused of killing three friends after becoming agitated with them during an argument has pleaded not guilty to three counts of capital murder.

The Sentinel Record newspaper reported that Nicholas Lewondowski appeared before a Garland County district judge by video on Friday (Dec. 8). The 34-year-old is being held without bond. Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole, or by death.

The suspect is due back in court Jan. 22.

The victims’ bodies were found Tuesday after another of Lewondowski’s friends said the suspect had asked him to help get rid of them. A police affidavit said Lewondowski and the three others had argued about stolen property before the killings.

The newspaper reported that Lewondowski has at least 14 previous felony convictions.