Portion Of Bobby Hopper Tunnel Is Closed

Posted 9:48 pm, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30PM, December 9, 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Interstate 49 southbound lanes from the Crawford and Washington county line to the Bobby Hopper Tunnel are closed due to an accident, according to Arkansas State Police.

In all, a bit more than one mile of the interstate is closed.

ASP tells 5NEWS that there was an accident and a tow truck was on scene to pick up the car, but then the tow truck was hit by a vehicle.

Life-flight has been dispatched to transport a patient.  Fort Smith police and ASP are on scene.

STORY DEVELOPING

 

 

 

 