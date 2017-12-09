Portion Of Bobby Hopper Tunnel Is Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Interstate 49 southbound lanes from the Crawford and Washington county line to the Bobby Hopper Tunnel are closed due to an accident, according to Arkansas State Police.

In all, a bit more than one mile of the interstate is closed.

ASP tells 5NEWS that there was an accident and a tow truck was on scene to pick up the car, but then the tow truck was hit by a vehicle.

Life-flight has been dispatched to transport a patient. Fort Smith police and ASP are on scene.

