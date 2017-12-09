× Razorbacks Upset No.14 Minnesota

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)– The Razorbacks started fast against No. 14 Minnesota Saturday night and never looked back, rolling to a 95-79 victory. Arkansas improves 7-2 on the year. Arkansas defended home court against the Golden Gophers (8-3) keeping their perfect home record intact at eight straight.

The victory is the first for Arkansas over a top 15 opponent since beating No. 5 Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season.

Five Razorbacks finished in double figures against Minnesota with Jaylen Barford leading the way with a game-high 22 points. Freshman Daniel Gafford added 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Arkansas’ hot shooting lead them past the top-ranked Golden Gophers, the Hogs were 39-for-68 for field goal range and made 10 out of 23 shots from the three point range.

Next Arkansas will face Troy in Little Rock on December the 16th.