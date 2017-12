× Small Plane Crashes Into A San Diego Home

SAN DIEGO (CBS) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Clairemont Mesa home Saturday (Dec. 9) evening.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m in the 6200 block of Chandler Driver, north of Balboa Avenue and south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, east of Interstate 805.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and other emergency responders are on scene.