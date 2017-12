× Video: Bentonville Christmas Parade III

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — One of the largest daytime parades in the state was held Saturday (Dec. 9) morning in downtown Bentonville. The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade featured more than 80 floats, bands, car and motorcycle clubs, just to name a few of the participants that headed down Main Street. 5NEWS Evening Co-Anchor Daren Bobb emceed the event.

